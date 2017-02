Frank Ocean interviews are like unicorns, so it’s a big deal every time one pops up. And today, as Pitchfork points out, the Frank Ocean fan page TeamFrankDaily has unearthed interview footage from who knows where of Frank discussing the making of Blonde. “There’s no fantasy on this record, or any of the music,” he says. “It’s all, for better or worse, autobiographical. Just my experience, the foundation of what’s made me who I am today.” Watch the interview below.