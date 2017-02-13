Watch Mac DeMarco’s Epic Cameo In 2 Wet Crew’s River Crack Short

Mac DeMarco is a real weirdo, and he often seems to have more in common with bizarro-comedy types than with his fellow indie-rockers. He occasionally lends his talents to absurdist internet sketches, and his most recent foray into that world is “River Crack,” the latest installment of Tim & Eric affiliate Doug Lussenhop’s 2 Wet Crew web series. Mac DeMarco guest stars as a crab-walking, river-dwelling oddball who “lives for the crunch,” which means he specializes in cracking people’s backs and other assorted body parts. I can’t possibly describe this video adequately, so really you should just watch it below.