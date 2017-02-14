Future Announces Self-Titled Album Out Friday, Massive Summer Tour

It’s only been about a year since Future released EVOL, his last proper album. But given the speed at which Future has been releasing music for the past few years — and given that his negligible Project E.T. mixtape was really only barely a Future mixtape — it feels like he’s been silent for ages. So it’s welcome news that Future will return this week with a brand-new surprise album. Right now, he’s revealed basically none of the details. It’s a self-titled album, and he’s shared no singles, announced no guests, and unveiled no track titles. But it’s coming. It’ll be here in three days, and that’s the cover art above. And Future has also announced a massive new summer tour called the Nobody Safe tour, with Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black opening. Young Thug and A$AP Ferg will also join up at select dates. Check out the tour poster below.

Future is out 2/17 on Epic/A1/Freebandz. Hopefully, I’ll be able to say that this column was all wrong.