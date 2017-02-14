Watch Angel Olsen’s Great Conan Performance

Angel Olsen gave us My Woman, one of last year’s best albums, and she’s also got one of the best live shows going right now. Her voice is monstrous, her songs are amazing, and her visual presentation is absolutely on-point; I love the way all the members of her backing band wear matching suits and bolo ties. Last night, Olsen was the musical guest on Conan, which means the world got to see how much ass she’s kicking right now. She performed the My Woman deep cut “Give It Up,” and it just ruled. Watch the performance below.

And here’s her playing “Intern” as an online exclusive:

My Woman is out now on Jagjaguwar.