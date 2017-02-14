Maroon 5 – “Cold” (Feat. Future)

A dozen years ago, Adam Levine guested on Kanye West’s Late Registration opener “Heard ‘Em Say,” and he later leant his voice to some Lonely Island parody songs, so Maroon 5 has always been in the orbit of rap music to an extent. Still, none of that prepared me for two of today’s finest rappers jumping on tracks by the band. Last year Kendrick Lamar contributed a verse to the melancholy “Don’t Wanna Know,” a song that has been in the top 10 for weeks and weeks and is one of Kendrick’s best-charting singles by far. Perhaps Future saw the opportunity to make his own imprint on the upper reaches of the Hot 100 because today he’s become the next A-List rapper to lend his voice to Maroon 5. The group’s new song “Cold” is tropical pop-rock the likes of which rules the radio right now, but it also edges into Future’s post-808s And Heartbreak comfort zone, so the pairing at least makes some kind of sense. You can hear “Cold” below.

Future also announced today that he’s releasing a self-titled album this Friday and headlining a massive summer tour with Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black.