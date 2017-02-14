Chance The Rapper Announces North American Tour

After having a huge night at the Grammys on Sunday night, winning Best New Artist and Best Rap Album and coming close to stealing the show, Chance The Rapper is getting ready to hit the road. He’s already planning on headlining half the festival in North America this summer. But before he starts up with that, he’ll hit the road for an arena/shed tour that’ll take him across the continent. He’s got an amazing live show, and you should absolutely check him out if you get the chance. Chance hasn’t yet revealed his opening acts or anything like that, but the tour dates are out now, and you can check them out below.

TOUR DATES:

4/24 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View

4/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

4/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

4/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik

4/30 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Center

5/02 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/05-06 – Austin & Dallax, TX – JMBLYA Festival

5/07 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilioin

5/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

5/10 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center Omaha

5/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

5/13 – Kansas City, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

5/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

5/16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

5/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace In Auburn Hills

5/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

5/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

5/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

5/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

5/25 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

5/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

5/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch Festival

5/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center

6/02 – New York, NY @ Governors’ Ball Festival

6/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

6/04 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

6/07 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

6/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavillion

6/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

6/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

6/13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

6/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

6/16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

6/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

8/08-12 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

8/10-12 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival

10-03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

You can get your tickets here, starting tonight.