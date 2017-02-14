Stream Ryan Adams Prisoner

Yesterday we published our review of Ryan Adams’ new album Prisoner, and today the project is streaming in full. It’s odd timing because today is Valentine’s Day and the album chronicles Adams’ divorce from Mandy Moore — or maybe that makes it perfect timing considering how many broken hearts are surely out there searching for solace. We’ve posted early singles “Do You Still Love Me?,” “To Be Without You,” and “Doomsday,” and now you can hear the whole album below via NPR.

Prisoner is out 2/17 via Pax Am.