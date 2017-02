Swedish musician Molly Nilsson has been sporadically sharing tracks from her forthcoming new album, IMAGINATIONS, since July, which means we’ve already heard “Think Pink,” “Let’s Talk About Privleges,” and “Money Never Dreams.” Today, we finally have a release date for the new album (5/26) and a new song, a lovely and dreamy one called “Not Today Satan.” Listen and watch a music video for it below.

IMAGINATIONS is out 5/26 via Dark Skies Association/Night School Records.