Thundercat – “Friend Zone”

Next week, the cosmic soul/jazz master and bass virtuoso will return with his massive new album Drunk, and he pulled off the amazing feat of recruiting Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald for lead single “Show You The Way.” The album is packed full of big-name guests, but none of them appear on “Friend Zone,” the second song that Thundercat has shared. Instead, it’s a dizzy and spacey R&B number with some surprisingly mean lyrics about quitting on a girl to go play Mortal Kombat. Check it out below, via Pitchfork.

Drunk is out 2/24 on Brainfeeder.