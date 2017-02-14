Arbouretum – “Fall From An Eyrie”

Baltimore folk-psych band Arbouretum are releasing a new album called Song Of The Rose next month, the follow-up to 2013’s Coming Out Of The Fog. The album’s lead single, “Fall From An Eyrie,” has hit Spotify today, and it’s a crisply-crafted woods tune. Listen to it and check out their forthcoming album’s details below.

Tracklist:

01 “Call Upon The Fire”

02 “Comache Moon”

03 “Song Of The Rose”

04 “Absolution Song”

05 “Dirt Trails”

06 “Fall From An Eyrie”

07 “Mind Awake, Body Asleep”

08 “Woke Up On The Move”

Song Of The Rose is out 3/24 via Thrill Jockey.