Talaboman – “Safe Changes”

Talaboman, the effervescent collaborative project of Spanish producer John Talabot and Swedish DJ Axel Boman, will release their debut full-length The Night Land next month. Today, Talaboman have shared the album’s first single, “Safe Changes,” an expansive track containing lush cascades of sound that offer an innately serene quality.

The duo initially came together several years earlier and released the EP Sideral in 2014. After taking some time to work on individual projects, Talaboman headed back to the studio and refocused their energies on the new LP. The song’s smooth consistency shows the pair’s ability to fuse ideas together is stronger than ever before. Describing the sounds and inspirations of The Night Land, Talaboman said it’s as simple as, “two persons meeting and playing music, a catalan and a swede talking blip blop until we felt that we had something worth saying.” Listen to the track below.

Tracklist:

1. Midnattssol

2. Safe Changes

3. Samsa

4. Six Million Ways

5. Loser’s Hymn

6. Brutal Chugga-Chugga

7. The Ghosts Hood

8. Dins El Llit

The Night Land is out 3/3 via R&S Records. Pre-order it here.