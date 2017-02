D.R.A.M. has chosen Valentine’s Day to release the video for Big Baby D.R.A.M. single “Cute” — and what a video it is! The clip pairs D.R.A.M. with a Muppet version of himself as they go about acquiring some female companionship. It lives up to its title. Watch below.

D.R.A.M. and Erykah Badu also performed their collaboration “WiFi” on Kimmel last night. That’s viewable here.

Big Baby D.R.A.M. is out now on Atlantic/Empire.