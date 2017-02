In just the last two months, the insanely gifted old-school soul belter BJ The Chicago Kid has released his The Lost Files: Cuffing Season mixtape and sung at President Obama’s farewell address. And today, he’s shared a new single, a sweltering love song called “Roses.” It sounds more like a conventional, radio-friendly R&B song than most of BJ’s tracks do, but it does give him a real chance to showcase that voice, which is special. Check it out below.

“Roses” is out now on Motown.