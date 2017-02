Gothenburg pop polymath sir Was aka Joel Wästberg will soon release his debut album Digging A Tunnel, and today he’s sharing a new single called “Revoke.” The track boasts his usual pleasing mix of psychedelic folk and soul, topped off with woozy falsetto and a swirl of atmospheric noise. It arrives with a video directed by Fredrik Egerstrand starring Wästberg as a smoking restaurateur. Watch below.

Digging A Tunnel is out 3/10 on City Slang. Pre-order it here.