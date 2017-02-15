Tennyson – “Wednesday” (Prod. Mr. Carmack)

Yesterday, sibling duo Tennyson and LA producer Mr. Carmack teamed up for the joint single “Tuesday,” the first release of the year for Red Bull Sound Select and one of three new collaborative songs the pair is releasing this week. Today, we’re premiering the second. “Wednesday” begins as a billowing electro-lite cloudscape, complete with carefree sipping sounds and twinkling piano notes, before going wide-eyed towards a more spectral, throbbing scope. There are hints of Cashmere Cat and Ryan Hemsworth, but also Aphex Twin in the track’s melodious glitchiness. It sounds kind of like a dream you just woke up from but can’t completely recall — soft-focused and intangibly warm. Listen to both “Wednesday” and the aforementioned “Tuesday” below, as well as check out both artists’ upcoming tour dates.

Tennyson tour dates:

02/14 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

02/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

02/18 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

02/20 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

02/21 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/23 San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

02/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Mr. Carmack tour dates:

03/31 Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

04/05 Houston, TX @ Walter’s

04/06 Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

04/07 Austin, TX @ Vulcan

04/08 Washington, DC @ 930 Club

04/09 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

06/17 Denver, CO @ Red Rocks