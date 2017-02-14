Little Dragon – “High” Video

Little Dragon, the Swedish band who built themselves a global fanbase by perfecting their own stoned and heady take on R&B, are coming back. They haven’t released a new album since 2014’s Nabuma Rubberband. But today, they’ve shared a video for the new song “High,” a slow, drifting piece of studio craft. In director Ossian Melin’s video, we see the band performing in extreme soft-focus while dressed in outfits that seem to consist entirely of silk scarves. Check it out below.

“High” is out now at iTunes.