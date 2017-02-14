Little Cub – “Too Much Love” Video

We shared London dance-rock trio Little Cub’s excellent single “My Nature” last fall. Today they’re back with a video for another promising cut called “Too Much Love” from their upcoming album Still Life. The synth-powered pop song builds intensity as it tells a tale of numb romantic entanglement. Meanwhile, director Lily Rose Thomas’ video tracks a day in the life of a woman whose existence seems to be an endless cycle of hedonism, hangovers, and babysitting. Watch below.

Still Life is out 4/28 on Domino. Pre-order it here.