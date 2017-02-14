WHY? – “One Mississippi”

“This Ole King,” the first single from WHY?’s upcoming new album Moh Lhean, was a softly stomping acoustic/bongo anthem. Gentle yet gripping, the song suggested high expectations for the fifth studio LP from the art-pop project of Berkeley’s Yoni Wolf. He’s continued to hit those standards on the new single “One Mississippi” — another slab of rippling indie-folk that is self-reflective and somber, yet optimistic in its resignation. “I know, I got to submit to whatever it is in control,” Wolf intones, backed by a lurching synth line and spectral harmonies. The song’s a total stunner, and also features frayed percussion and little whistle breaks that feel like a source of inner peace. Listen below.

Moh Lhean is out 3/3 on Joyful Noise.