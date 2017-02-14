Manchester Police Decline Drake’s Offer To Talk Suicidal Man Off Bridge

Drake offered to help talk a suicidal man off a bridge in Manchester, England, but police declined his offer, Manchester Evening News reports. Police had closed roads near the Mancunian Way Bridge early Saturday morning when a man was found on the wrong side of a barrier. Drake’s tour bus was caught in traffic caused by the incident around 5:40AM, hours after he had finished a show at the Manchester Arena as part of his Boy Meets World tour. Someone who claimed to be from his entourage approached an officer to let them know that Drake could talk to the man on the bridge if it would help the situation. “The offer was declined with thanks,” said Inspector Phil Spurgeon. Thankfully, even without Drake’s assistance, the man was eventually safely escorted off the bridge and taken to the hospital for treatment.