Sled Island 2017 Announces First Wave Of Artists

The Sled Island Music & Arts Festival returns to Calgary, Alberta in June, and today they’ve announced their first wave of artists (out of 250+ bands total that will play across many venues in the city). Converge, Cloud Nothings, Waxahatchee, Low, Land Of Talk, Weyes Blood, Silver Apples, Wolves In The Throne Room, and Mothers are among those included. Flying Lotus is also playing — he’s also this year’s guest curator, though his picks for the lineup haven’t been announced just yet.

Sled Island takes place 6/21-25. More info here.