Mount Eerie – “Ravens” Video

Mount Eerie’s new album is a gutting collection of songs about death and grieving. It’s called A Crow Looked At Me, and it mostly focuses on the passing of Phil Elverum’s wife, the illustrator and musician Geneviève Elverum, née Castrée. The album’s lead single, “Real Death,” describes Elverum’s state in the days after Geneviève’s passing, and as you can imagine, it is deeply sad. The story he tells on this new single, “Ravens,” begins with a dark omen, and goes on to chronicle a year in Elverum’s life from October 2015 to October 2016. “Now I can only see you on the fridge in lifeless pictures/ And in every dream I have at night/ And in every room I walk into like here where I sit the next October/ Still seeing your eyes,” he sings. Mount Eerie will embark on a brief tour in April. Check out the dates and watch the video for “Ravens,” which features footage Elverum and Geneviève shot together, below.

Mount Eerie tour dates:

04/04 Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

04/06 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

04/09 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory (When We Were Young Fest)

04/10 San Diego, CA @ Irenic

04/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

04/14 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

04/17 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/18 Olympia, WA @ Obsidian

04/12-14 @ Arcosanti, AZ (FORM)

A Crow Looked At Me is out 3/24 via P.W. Elverum & Sun.