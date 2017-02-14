Phife Dawg – “Wanna Dance” (Feat. Dwele)

It’s been almost a year now since Phife Dawg passed away, and while his posthumous presence was all over the final A Tribe Called Quest album, he still has an additional solo LP on the way entitled Forever. While details on that album are still forthcoming, today we’re hearing the project’s second single “Wanna Dance,” a collaboration with Dwele that will also appear on the singer’s upcoming Same Book … New Chapter. It follows “Nutshell” and finds Phife serenading a girl in a full on romantic blitz, dropping rhymes about feeling “pure ecstasy/ When we exchange pleasantries,” while Dwele holds down the neo-R&B hook. The version that will appear Dwele’s album replaces one of Phife’s verses with a Dwele verse. Listen to both below.

Forever does not yet have a release date.