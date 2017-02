Last week, director Kevin Hayes shared a video of Fiona Apple singing an a cappella rendition of SWV’s 1992 single “Weak.” And now, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, he’s filmed two goofy videos of her singing Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called To Say I Love You” karaoke-style with his 69-year-old mother/Supreme-loving Instagram star Lili Hayes. Watch below via TecoApple.

Fiona and @lili_hayes killing with some karaoke on Valentine's Day!! 💖💖💝💖 A post shared by Kevin Hayes (@thedirtiestlittlerainbow) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:28pm PST