Guns N’ Roses Apologize To Melbourne Fans For Shouting Out Sydney

Melbourne, Sydney — what’s the difference, right? As they were taking the stage in Melbourne last night, Billboard reports, Guns N’ Roses’ guitar techician and announcer McBob shouted out “Sydney,” much to the consternation of the Melbournian fans assembled in the audience. There was some booing.

Goodnight Melton! There will be no encore! pic.twitter.com/cqIlWHV8cN — BRIGGS AKA BIG SIGH (@BriggsGE) February 14, 2017

After the show, the band apologized with a note on their official Facebook page. “‪Melbourne!‬ ‪Accidentally after 30 years McBob made an error, we’re truly sorry,” they wrote. “Thank you for coming out tonight!‬” Slash and Duff McKagan also tweeted out their own little apologies.

Melbourne, thank you for an awesome fucking evening! Apologies for the Spinal Tap intro! But, we had a great fucking time tonight! Cheers! — Slash (@Slash) February 14, 2017

Melbourne! WOW!! 70k strong 2nite. Don't b2 hard on McBob 4saying 'Sydney' in the intro…his wife and fam r fom here. Hell catch it plenty! — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) February 14, 2017

Touring is hard.