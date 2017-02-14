Guns N’ Roses Apologize To Melbourne Fans For Shouting Out Sydney

Guns N' Roses
CREDIT: Instagram.com/evilefx

Melbourne, Sydney — what’s the difference, right? As they were taking the stage in Melbourne last night, Billboard reports, Guns N’ Roses’ guitar techician and announcer McBob shouted out “Sydney,” much to the consternation of the Melbournian fans assembled in the audience. There was some booing.

After the show, the band apologized with a note on their official Facebook page. “‪Melbourne!‬ ‪Accidentally after 30 years McBob made an error, we’re truly sorry,” they wrote. “Thank you for coming out tonight!‬” Slash and Duff McKagan also tweeted out their own little apologies.

Touring is hard.

Tags: Guns N' Roses