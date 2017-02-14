Moby & The Void Pacific Choir – “A Simple Love” Video

Moby released the album These Systems Are Failing with the Pacific Void Choir back in October, and he’s already shared videos for “Are You Lost In The World Like Me?,” “Break. Doubt,” and “Erupt & Matter.” And now, in honor of Valentine’s Day, he’s shared a new one for “A Simple Love,” which he calls a “love letter to animals and the people who love and rescue them.” The video features activists saving pigs, and you can watch it below. Moby is a spy now, so there are probably some encoded top-secret messages hidden in there.

happy valentine's day. here's my love letter to animals and the people who love and rescue them. https://t.co/UOXFuABD4R — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) February 14, 2017

These Systems Are Failing is out now on Mute.