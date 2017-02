Just when you thought he couldn’t get any creepier, CeeLo Green goes and turns Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” into “Jay-Z’s Girl,” a song about how much he is in love with Beyoncé. And he decides to release it on Valentine’s Day. The video, credited to the Gnarls Barkley singer’s new alter ego Gnarly Davidson, stars Little Fun as a young CeeLo worshipping at a Beyoncé shrine in his bedroom. Yeah, that’d be creepy even for someone who hasn’t been accused of sexual assault.