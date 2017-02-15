Jidenna – “The Let Out” Video

On Friday, the slippery and fashionable singer/rapper Jidenna will release his debut LP The Chief, our current reigning Album Of The Week. And today, he’s dropped the video for “The Let Out,” its absurdly catchy recent single. The suddenly-very-busy Migos member Quavo, who guests on the song, is nowhere to be seen in the video. Instead, the clip follows Jidenna and his friends as they pull up outside a club in a junky old car, attempting to meet girls in the rush of the crowd leaving. Dano Cerny directs. Check it out below.

The Chief is out 2/17 on Wondaland/Epic.