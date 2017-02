Blondie are releasing a new album, Pollinator, later this year, and today they’ve shared a video for lead single “Fun.” It takes the form of a sexy, intergalactic journey culminating in what looks like a very fun party that I would like to attend intercut with Debbie Harry doing her thing in stark black-and-white. Watch below.

Pollinator is out 5/5 via BMG. They’re going on tour with Garbage!