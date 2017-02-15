clipping. – “Back Up” (Feat. Antwon & Signor Benedick The Moor) Video

Los Angeles avant-rap trio clipping. are known for their strange and fascinating videos, but they might’ve never made a video weirder than their new one for “Back Up,” a track from last year’s Wriggle EP. The track, which features fellow Californian rap weirdos Antwon and Signor Benedick The Moor, is a noisy industrial-rap attack, but it’s pretty much in line with what clipping. have always done. The video is another story. Director Anna Zlokovic shows us a disturbing horror-movie universe, through grainy first-person imagery, of a sort of hell-nursery, where adults with CGI baby faces drink milk out of beer bongs and writhe around on dirty floors. It is some nasty and unsettling shit, and you can watch it below.

The Wriggle EP is out now on Sub Pop/Deathbomb Arc.