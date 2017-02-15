Stream Middle Kids’ Self-Titled EP And Watch Their Conan Performance

We first met Middle Kids last summer upon the release of their single “Edge Of Town,” a sharp Alternative Nation throwback that soared to remarkable emotional highs with just two chords. In the interim, the Sydney rockers have signed to Domino for the release of their self-titled debut EP. It’s out Friday, and in addition to “Edge Of Town,” it offers five more melancholic anthems of similarly high caliber.

These are the sort of tracks that seem simple on the surface but reveal new flashes of brilliance with each pass, often in the form of an artfully slashing guitar riff or a passionately bellowed vocal from lead singer Hannah Joy. “Old River,” in particular, really rips. And on closer “Doing It Right,” Middle Kids show how powerfully their approach translates to the solo piano format. It’s a solid start from a promising band, and you can stream it all below.

Also, watch Middle Kids play “Edge Of Town” on Conan last night:

Middle Kids is out 2/17 on Domino. Pre-order it here.