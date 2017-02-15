Summer Moon – “Happenin'” Video

The latest visual from Strokes bassist Nikolai Fraiture’s band Summer Moon, for their single “Happenin’“, is mildly reminiscent of Kevin Bacon’s angry dance from Footloose, or my personal favorite parody by Bret McKenzie from Flight Of The Conchords. In place of Bacon or McKenzie, the video stars actor Samuel D. Evans and is shot in a sun-drenched alleyway. Although the momentum of dance choreography isn’t earth-shatteringly intense, Evans’ fierce gaze is entrancing and his final exit is truly spectacular: a cartwheel-backflip combo, followed by the severest of jacket zip-ups. Joel Knoernschild directs. Check out the slow-building drama below.

Summer Moon’s debut album With You Tonight is out 2/24 via DTF/Membran.