Pixx – “I Bow Down” Video

Pixx — the moniker of British musician Hannah Rodgers — released her debut Fall In EP back in 2015, and today she’s announced that her debut album, The Age Of Anxiety, will be out later this year. It features previously released tracks “Grip” and “Baboo,” and the just-released song “I Bow Down,” a plinking number highlighting Rodgers’ alluring flattened voice. It comes attached to a video directed by Natasha Lawes. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “I Bow Down”

02 “Toes”

03 “Grip”

04 “Romance”

05 “Telescreen”

06 “Everything Is Weird In America”

07 “Waterslides”

08 “A Big Cloud To Float On”

09 “Baboo”

10 “Your Delight”

11 “The Girls”

12 “Mood Ring Eyes”

The Age Of Anxiety is out 6/2 via 4AD.