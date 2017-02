The endlessly gifted Montreal dance producer Jacques Greene, a man who’s been cranking out lush and lovely house music for years, is only now getting around to releasing his debut album. Next month, he’ll drop the excellently titled Feel Infinite; we’ve posted the dazed first single “Real Time.” Now, below, you can hear “To Say,” another track that turns body-jacking ’80s house into something spectral and psychedelic. Check it out below.

Feel Infinite is out 3/10 on LuckyMe.