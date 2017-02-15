Kanye West x Drake Collaboration “Lost Hills” Rumored For Yeezy Season 5 Today

Kanye West and Drake have been teasing a collaborative album for a while now, and it looks like material from the two rappers may finally come to fruition. Today is West’s Yeezy Season 5 show during New York Fashion Week, and, as FACT points out, GQ writer Jake Woolf posted some merch last night that had the words Lost Hills on it, and followed that up with an invite to the show that teases a “Kanye West & Drake” pairing. It’s unclear exactly what it will entail, but he makes an “assumption it’s just the release of a single,” mostly because Drake is still in the UK on tour. (That’s also why he missed this past weekend’s Grammys. Kanye just didn’t want to go.)

Yeezy Season 5 takes place today at 3PM EST.