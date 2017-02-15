Burger Boogaloo 2017 Lineup

Burger Boogaloo has become a staple of the East Bay music scene. This year, the Burger Records-hosted festival will be celebrating their 5th year at Oakland’s Mosswood Park with an impressively stacked lineup headlined by Iggy Pop and the Buzzcocks. John Waters will act as MC, a position he held down for the last two years as well, and the rest of the lineup boasts an assortment of local artists, Burger affiliates, and just excellent musicians, including Guitar Wolf, X, NoBunny, Baby Shakes, NRBQ, Shannon & The Clams, La Luz, Jacuzzi Boys, and more. It’s taking place 7/1-7/2, and you can buy tickets here. Check out the full lineup below.
Saturday, July 1st:
Iggy Pop
Guitar Wolf
NoBunny
Baby Shakes
Bloodshot Bill
Personal & The Pizzas
Wounded Lion
Car Crash
Sunday, July 2nd:
Buzzcocks
X
NRBQ
Roy Loney (Flamin’ Groovies)
Shannon & The Clams
Quintron & Ms. Pussycat
La Luz
Jacuzzi Boys
Glitter Wizard