Burger Boogaloo 2017 Lineup

Burger Boogaloo has become a staple of the East Bay music scene. This year, the Burger Records-hosted festival will be celebrating their 5th year at Oakland’s Mosswood Park with an impressively stacked lineup headlined by Iggy Pop and the Buzzcocks. John Waters will act as MC, a position he held down for the last two years as well, and the rest of the lineup boasts an assortment of local artists, Burger affiliates, and just excellent musicians, including Guitar Wolf, X, NoBunny, Baby Shakes, NRBQ, Shannon & The Clams, La Luz, Jacuzzi Boys, and more. It’s taking place 7/1-7/2, and you can buy tickets here. Check out the full lineup below.

Saturday, July 1st:

Iggy Pop

Guitar Wolf

NoBunny

Baby Shakes

Bloodshot Bill

Personal & The Pizzas

Wounded Lion

Car Crash

Sunday, July 2nd:

Buzzcocks

X

NRBQ

Roy Loney (Flamin’ Groovies)

Shannon & The Clams

Quintron & Ms. Pussycat

La Luz

Jacuzzi Boys

Glitter Wizard