Last year, Adam Torres released his first album in 10 years, Pearls To Swine, and the singer-songwriter is following that up with a four track EP later this month called I Came To Sing The Song. He shared its title track last month, and today he’s given us another one called “Hatchet.” Listen to it below.

The I Came To Sing The Song EP is out 2/24 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.