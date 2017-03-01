WALL – “High Ratings”

WALL’s new track “High Ratings” seems to be an anthem (or maybe anti-anthem) for today’s social media-crazed world — more specifically our obsessive desire to be judged and approved by others constantly. The vocals prod, “Everyone looking round, looking to get high.” But the vice of choice doesn’t seem to be your basic barbiturate or mainstream toxin. The track proceeds, “Everyone’s searching for the perfect number, affirmation found on the nods of others.” The cultural commentary and staggered rhythmic jumps feel like a punch in the gut, but in an exciting and cathartic type of way. Is it enough? “No, it’s never enough.” The single from the New York post-punk group is a jamboree of demoniac guitar lines and seductively hostile vocals. “High Ratings” comes off of WALL’s anticipated debut album Untitled. “Validate” them by checking it out below.

Tracklist:

01 “High Ratings”

02 “Shimmer Of Fact”

03 “Save Me”

04 “(Sacred) Circus”

05 “Wounded At War”

06 “Everything In Between”

07 “Charmed Life” (Half Japanese cover)

08 “Weekend”

09 “Turn Around”

10 “River Mansion”

Untitled is out 4/29 on Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.