The Garden – “Clay”

Orange County twins Wyatt and Fletcher Shears released haha, their debut album as the Garden, in 2015. Now they’ve joined forces with producer Rob Schnapf (Joyce Manor, Elliott Smith, Beck) for a new EP called U Want The Scoop? The enigmatic new single “Clay” is a short, anarchic manifesto marked by curious couplets such as “Life is a puzzle that you got to enjoy/ Can’t be stupid, no fuck boi” and “I like cereal, but I ain’t no serial killer.” It bounces from a Caribbean-inspired melody crafted by animalistic mating calls to a second movement of relentless drums and shimmering synths, finally ending with a contemplative slow-churning bridge. Listen below.

