Lana Del Rey Talks Miles Kane Collab, “More Socially Aware” New Album

In a statement that accompanied the release of her new single “Love,” Lana Del Rey said, “I made my first 4 albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed.” And in a new interview with BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, she expands on that remark:

I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a ’50s/’60s feeling, like some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences. But as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s just a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.

In the interview, she also discusses the BRIT Awards and teases a new collaboration with the Last Shadow Puppets’ Miles Kane, with whom she recently sang karaoke. “We’ve been writing some stuff, which has been going well,” she says.