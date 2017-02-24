Chvrches Working With Dave Stewart On LP3

Scottish synth-poppers Chvrches just started working on the follow-up to 2015’s Every Open Eye, and it looks like they’re working on it with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart. Stewart posted a photo of them in the studio together earlier today, and the band confirmed that the session was for their upcoming third album.
love working with CHVRCHES in the studio :) https://t.co/MLCwgGwvp3
— Dave Stewart (@DaveStewart) February 24, 2017
👀 #CHV3 https://t.co/1rXlFyvtWS
— CHVRCHΞS (@CHVRCHES) February 24, 2017
When you were trying to document the first day of writing for album three but your camera jammed+you only fixed it once you got home. #CHV3 pic.twitter.com/mCgtxaXmWd
— CHVRCHΞS (@CHVRCHES) February 7, 2017