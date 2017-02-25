Remy Ma Shares Nicki Minaj Diss Track “ShETHER,” Nicki Minaj Responds

Shots definitely fired. Remy Ma has just shared “shETHER,” which flips Nas’ classic “Ether” beat into a diss track aimed at Nicki Minaj. “You stole that line about bitches being your sons/ How you take my ’09 jail tweet and run?/ Talkin’ ‘bout bringing knives to a fight with guns/ When the only shot you ever took was in your buns,” Remy raps at the beginning, and things only get less subtle from there. Listen below via Complex.

Nicki Minaj has responded with the following posts on Instagram:

