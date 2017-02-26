Here’s What “Will Smith’s Rap From Arrival” Would Sound Like

Twitter personality Demi Adejuyigbe has already given the mashup world two gems in “Fuck Up Some Oxford Commas” and “I’m A Fool To Do Your Mother,” and now he’s turned his sights on Will Smith and the Oscars. In advance of tonight’s ceremony, he’s released Will Smith Raps The Oscars, three Fresh Prince-style rap songs written for the end credits of various Best Picture nominees. For example, here’s the beginning of “Alien Arrival”: “Wham! Bam! Aliens crash land! / Just floatin’ on our turf, and we all like “Welcome to Earth!”/ But ain’t no Men In Black to put us at ease/ So the military’s goin’ for Professor Louise.” Listen below.

<a href="http://electrolemon.bandcamp.com/album/will-smith-raps-the-oscars">Will Smith Raps The Oscars by demi adejuyigbe</a>