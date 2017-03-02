Miami Horror – “Leila”

Rejoice! After two long and substantially less funky years we have finally been treated to a positively grooving new track from Australian electro-pop masters Miami Horror. The band has just finished up a new EP called The Shapes and we finally get to hear a full version of first single “Leila” after weeks of the band teasing the track on social media. “Leila” is absolutely vibrant and shows the band in one of their strongest forms to date. With a chorus that bellows her name, a bit of magic and intrigue remain behind Leila (not to be confused with Layla, we think).

The Shapes is out 3/17. According to a press release, it’s a “conceptual project inspired by the early ’80s.”