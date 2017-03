Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2 is the collaboration behind Toro Y Moi and Jared and Jonathan Mattson, identical twins who play psychedelic jazz together. They’re releasing the collaborative album Star Stuff at the end of the month, and we’ve already heard the title track and “JBS.” Now they’ve shared a seriously groovy instrumental called “Disco Kid,” and you should listen below.

Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2 is out 3/31 via Bundick’s Company Records.