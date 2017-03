Melbourne rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are returning next week with a new EP called The French Press, their first official release for their new home at Sub Pop. They’ve already shared a video for “Julie’s Place,” and now they’ve shared another for the EP’s excellent title track. Directed by Jamieson Moore, the clip finds the band performing at a pool party wedding, and you can watch it below.

The French Press is out 3/10 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.