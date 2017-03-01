Watch Run The Jewels Talk Weed, Bernie Sanders, Meow The Jewels On The Daily Show

Killer Mike and El-P are, collectively, one hell of a great musical force. And they’re also two of the great talkers working in music today. So it’s cool to see the two of them show up on a late-night show and not perform. Last night, the two of them were on Trevor Noah’s Daily Show, where they sat for an eight-minute interview with Noah. On the show, the two of them were as passionate and funny as you’d expect. (If you’ve ever spent two minutes talking to either one of them, this is not a surprise.) Watch the interview below.

The self-released RTJ3 is out now.