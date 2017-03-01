Preview A New Phoenix Song In Tour Announcement Video

Before this morning, it had been more than a year since French smooth-rock kings Phoenix had updated any of their various social media feeds. But this morning, those sites crackled back to life with an announcement of a few live shows and 30 seconds of brand-new music. What we hear in that tour-announcement video (if four shows on two continents counts as a tour) is a slick, crunchy, bleepy piece of music. That little clip of music is our first real indication that a follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt! could be around the corner. You can check it out, along with the band’s coming live dates, below.

TOUR DATES:

6/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

6/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

9/29 – Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

9/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace