Lorde Previews Imminent “Green Light” For Auckland Fans

2017 will be the year of our Lorde, with Ella Yelich-O’Connor finally set to unveil the follow-up to 2013’s world-conquering Pure Heroine. She’s been teasing the new single that’s scheduled to impact radio next week, and a Saturday Night Live appearance is on tap for 3/11. And now, just a day before the single is expected to drop, she’s set up a listening station in her native New Zealand to preview the track.

Last night she directed fans to head to Herne Bay Beach in Auckland. Her tweets were marked by a green light emoji, and the beach was bathed in green light, lending credence to the rumor that the song is called “Green Light.” A title card at the preview event also seemed to confirm the title, and Lorde Daily tracked down radio documents identifying the song as “Greenlight,” all one word. Reddit assembled some tweets from the event, including some promotional posters with lyrics and our first song snippet to feature Lorde’s vocals. Check out that audio preview and an assortment of tweets from the event below.

