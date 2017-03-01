Lorde Previews Imminent “Green Light” For Auckland Fans

2017 will be the year of our Lorde, with Ella Yelich-O’Connor finally set to unveil the follow-up to 2013’s world-conquering Pure Heroine. She’s been teasing the new single that’s scheduled to impact radio next week, and a Saturday Night Live appearance is on tap for 3/11. And now, just a day before the single is expected to drop, she’s set up a listening station in her native New Zealand to preview the track.

Last night she directed fans to head to Herne Bay Beach in Auckland. Her tweets were marked by a green light emoji, and the beach was bathed in green light, lending credence to the rumor that the song is called “Green Light.” A title card at the preview event also seemed to confirm the title, and Lorde Daily tracked down radio documents identifying the song as “Greenlight,” all one word. Reddit assembled some tweets from the event, including some promotional posters with lyrics and our first song snippet to feature Lorde’s vocals. Check out that audio preview and an assortment of tweets from the event below.

AUCKLAND: from 9:30pm TONIGHT, i've organised a few more little glimpses at what's coming. if you want to know more, consult the map.. ❇️ pic.twitter.com/IVMcksOS8M — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

@lorde HERNE BAY BEACH ACTUALLY LOL!! GO DOWN THERE — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

Lorde's getting worked up about her new single – Green Light? Spotted on the corner of K Rd & Ponsonby… pic.twitter.com/08GFrSw6RY — The 13th Floor (@13thFloorNZ) March 1, 2017

The beach is green at Herne Bay. #Lorde pic.twitter.com/lWN3PeHqCa — Caron Copek (@xCaron) March 1, 2017

GREEN LIGHT – NEW LORDE SINGLE COMING OUT 3.2.17 pic.twitter.com/hKIk1efPjG — Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) March 1, 2017

"I DO MY MAKE UP IN SOMEBODY ELSE'S CAR" GREEN LIGHT / M*******A pic.twitter.com/pb6ud8es2k — Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) March 1, 2017

"SHE THINKS YOU LOVE THE BEACH, YOU'RE SUCH A DAMN LIAR"- GREEN LIGHT pic.twitter.com/iCoOsQgDhO — Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) March 1, 2017