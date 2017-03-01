Future Islands – “Ran” Video

A month ago, the great Baltimore band Future Islands announced their plans to follow up 2014’s career-making album Singles with a new LP called The Far Field, and they also shared the lovely first single “Ran.” The brand-new “Ran” video, which the band shared this morning, is one of those unshowy-but-difficult clips that, without doing anything too gimmicky, might convince you to like an already-great song even more. In the clip, we see Samuel T. Herring, Future Islands’ electrically charismatic frontman, sprinting first through Baltimore — shout out to the Howard Street Bridge — and then through the woodsy rural areas outside the city. Albert Berney directed the video, and you can watch it below.

The Far Field is out 4/7 via 4AD.