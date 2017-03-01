Download Lil Durk Love Songs For The Streets Mixtape

Chicago rapper Lil Durk has always been as tough and nihilistic as everyone else from his city’s drill scene, but he’s also shown real gifts for melody and for bittersweet atmosphere. Today, Durk follows up 2015’s 300 Days 300 Nights mixtape with a new tape called Love Songs For The Streets. The new tape has appearances from people like Young Thug and YFN Lucci, and — better than that — it also has only nine songs, which feels like some kind of creative breakthrough for Durk. Check it out below.

Download Love Songs For The Streets at DatPiff.